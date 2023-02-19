A patch is now available for Returnal on PC.

The update addresses a number of issues, including the grass draw distance on Epic Particle settings that Digital Foundry’s Alex recently reported. It also fixes the “rare issue” with music stopping during Biome entry, as well as problems with incorrectly detecting Ultrawide monitor setups and Windows resolutions on the first boot, too.

23 Tips and Tricks for Staying Alive in Returnal – Returnal PS5 Gameplay

You should also find that the PSN sign-in time outs have also been fixed, along with Benchmark results rounding error.

“Bringing Returnal to PC and capturing that PlayStation 5 experience took a lot of work and focus from the team at Climax Studios, with support from Housemarque and XDEV,” the notes explain. “We have been blown away and are so thankful for the amazing reviews, feedback and reports you have shared with us so far.”

Patch just dropped for Returnal and the patch notes mention fixing the pop-in that could occur with grass on epic particle settings that I mention in this vodeo. Amazing work for the devs being so responsive to the community feedback. https://t.co/ZollgphyQy —Alexander Battaglia (@Dachsjaeger) February 17, 2023

Housemarque said that the team is “already hard at work on the next patch, which will include performance improvements and a fix to correctly display at 3840×1600 resolution”.

“Amazing work for the devs being so responsive to the community feedback,” Alex said on Twitter.

Returnal – which was heavily rumored to be coming to PC before being confirmed for an “early 2023” release at The Game Awards in December – is out now on PC and PS5.

If you’re yet to try Returnal, it’s a phenomenal game. We described it as “magnificent and monstrous” in our recommended review when the game was first released in 2021, and since there, Jane Perry secured a BAFTA for her portrayal of the lead character Selene. Ed recently spoke to her in the wake of her win de ella about women in games and embodying psychological trauma.