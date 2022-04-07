Housemarque’s game is the big winner of the British Academy gala with four awards.

On Housemarque can be satisfied with Returnal, the roguelike shooter with bullet-hell mechanics has known conquer the audience mixing an arcade philosophy on a traditional base with high production values. The PS5 title has managed to win four of the awards in the british academy galaincluding the award for the best game of the year.

It Takes Two and Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart are made with two BAFTA each and among the best interpretations, Jane Perryin the role of Selene Vassos in Returnal, wins the award for Best Leading Performance, while the BAFTA for Best Performance by a Supporting Character goes to Kimberly Brooks by Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2.

BAFTA Games Awards 2022 Winners

best game Winner: RETURNAL (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)



DEATHLOOP (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks)



FORZA HORIZON 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)



INSCRYPTION (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)



IT TAKES TWO (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)



RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)



best animation Winner: RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)



CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD (Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard)



IT TAKES TWO (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)



KENA: BRIDGE OF SPIRITS (Hunter Schmidt – Ember Lab LLC/ Ember Lab LLC)



LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS (Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)



PSYCHONAUTS 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)



Best artistic section Winner: THE ARTFUL ESCAPE (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive)



IT TAKES TWO (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)



PSYCHONAUTS 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)



RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)



RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE (Capcom/Capcom)



RETURN (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment) See also SWAT game loses publisher following school shooting comments

better audio Winner: RETURNAL (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)



THE ARTFUL ESCAPE (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive)



CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD (Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard)



DEATHLOOP (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks)



HALO INFINITE (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios)



MARVEL’S GUARDIAN’S OF THE GALAXY (Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix)



best british game Winner: FORZA HORIZON 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)



ALBA: A WILDLIFE ADVENTURE (ustwo games/ustwo games, Plug In Digital)



DEATH’S DOOR (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)



FIGHTS IN TIGHT SPACES (Ground Shatter/Mode7)



OVERBOARD! (Jon Ingold, Tom Kail, Joseph Humfrey – inkle/ inkle)



SABER (Shedworks/Raw Fury)

best debut game Winner: TOEM (Something We Made/ Something We Made)



THE ARTFUL ESCAPE (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive)



EASTWARD (Pixpil/Chucklefish)



THE FORGOTTEN CITY (Nick Pearce, Alexander Goss, John Eyre – Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)



GENESIS NOIR (Evan Anthony, Jeremy Abel – Feral Cat Den/Fellow Traveller)



MAQUETTE (Graceful Decay/Annapurna Interactive)



best evolving game Winner: NO MAN’S SKY (Hello Games/Hello Games)



AMONG US (Innersloth/Innersloth)



ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)



APEX LEGENDS (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)



DISCO ELYSIUM – THE FINAL CUT (ZA/UM/ZA/UM)



FORTNITE (Epic Games/Epic Games, People Can Fly)



best family game Winner: CHICORY: A COLORFUL TALE (Greg Lobanov, A Shell in the Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/FINJI)



ALBA: A WILDLIFE ADVENTURE (ustwo games/ustwo games, Plug In Digital)



FORZA HORIZON 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)



MARIO PARTY SUPERSTARS (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)



RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)



UNPACKING (Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff van Dyck – Witch Beam/Humble Games) See also Madame Web: will Dakota Johnson play Spider-Man character?

Best game beyond entertainment Winner: BEFORE YOUR EYES (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)



ALBA: A WILDLIFE ADVENTURE (ustwo games/ustwo games/Plug In Digital)



CHICORY: A COLORFUL TALE (Greg Lobanov, A Shell in the Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/FINJI)



GAME BUILDER GARAGE (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)



IT TAKES TWO (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)



PSYCHONAUTS 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)

best game design Winner: INSCRYPTION (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)



DEATHLOOP (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks)



FORZA HORIZON 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)



IT TAKES TWO (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)



RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)



RETURN (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

best multiplayer Winner: IT TAKES TWO (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)



BACK 4 BLOOD (Turtle Rock Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)



CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD (Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard)



FORZA HORIZON 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)



HALO INFINITE (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios)



HELL LET LOOSE (Black Matter/Team17)



Best music Winner: RETURNAL (Bobby Krlic, Joe Thwaites, Harry Krueger – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)



DEATHLOOP (Tom Salta, Erich Talaba, Ross Tregenza – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks)



FAR CRY 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)



HALO INFINITE (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios)



PSYCHONAUTS 2 (Peter McConnell – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)



RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART (Scott Hanau, Wataru Hokoyama, Mark Mothersbaugh – Insomniac Games/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

See also GTA: The Trilogy on PS4 does not update to PS5 | Atomix

best narrative Winner: UNPACKING (Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Annie VanderMeer – Witch Beam/Humble Games)



IT TAKES TWO (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)



LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS (Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)



MARVEL’S GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix)



PSYCHONAUTS 2 (Tim Schafer – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)



RETURN (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Best Original IP Winner: IT TAKES TWO (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)



DEATHLOOP (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks)



DEATH’S DOOR (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)



INSCRYPTION (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)



RETURN (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)



UNPACKING (Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff van Dyck – Witch Beam/Humble Games)

Best technical section Winner: RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)



FORZA HORIZON 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)



HITMAN 3 (IO Interactive/IO Interactive)



PSYCHONAUTS 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)



RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE (Capcom/Capcom)



RETURN (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

EE GAME OF THE YEAR (voted by the public) Winner: UNPACKING (Witch Beam/Humble Games)



CHICORY: A COLORFUL TALE (Greg Lobanov, A Shell in the Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis

Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/FINJI)



DEATHLOOP (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks)



THE FORGOTTEN CITY (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)



IT TAKES TWO (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)



METROID DREAD (Nintendo & MercurySteam, Nintendo)



More about: Returnal, Bafta, Bafta Games 2022, Awards and GOTY.