In September of last year, PlayStation finally confirmed that returnable It’s coming to PC sometime this year. Well, the wait is about to end, since today it has been revealed that in February 2023 the acclaimed game from Housemarque will be available on PC.

To be specific, will be next February 15 when returnable get to pc. Alongside this, it was revealed that this port will have support for NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR, as well as 21:9 ultrawide and 32:9 super ultrawide resolution.

Recall that in December of last year, many were shocked when it was revealed that the PC port of returnable PC recommends that gamers have at least 32 GB of RAM, or a minimum of 16 GB. Similarly, it is necessary to have at least an Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X processor, and at least one NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX580 to properly enjoy this experience.

Remember, returnable It will arrive on PC on February 15, 2023. On related topics, you can learn more about the game’s specifications here. Similarly, this is our gameplay of accensionthe DLC of this title.

Editor’s Note:

Undoubtedly, returnable on PC it’s a monster. The PS5 experience is one of the best on the console, and it will be interesting to see if the port manages to replicate this success, as well as increase sales of this installment.

Via: PlayStation