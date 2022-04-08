The CEO of Housemarque, Ilari Kuittinen hopes PS Plus Extra members “dare to try” Returnal when it is rolled out to subscribers as part of the launch of the new service in June.

After the PS5 exclusive garnered awards for Best Game, Audio Achievements, Best Music, Best Performer in a Leading Role at the recently held BAFTA Game Awards, Kuittinen suggests that’s the beauty of subscription services.

“Sony makes some wise decisions, such as how to finance this game. They started funding this game five years ago, they took a leap of faith“Two months after Returnal was released, Sony acquired the Finnish developer, making him an official member of PlayStation Studios.

Narrative designer Eevi Korhonen also talked about Returnal and how it made an incredible impact within the studio. “We definitely want to keep doing more, I think we’ve found something truly unique and exciting with Returnal. But we still think there is still more to explore“.

Source: Eurogamer