Returnal it was a title very appreciated by players and critics, and recently there was also talk of a possible second chapter. Some rumors have suggested that Returnal 2 is still possible but not before the next Housemarque game.

And while we await news on a possible sequel, here comes a new trailer for the title that reminds us of the many awards won by the exclusive PS5.

The PlayStation YouTube channel recently released the “Awards Trailer” video with a description that reads: “Break the circle of chaos on an ever-changing alien planet in this award-winning roguelike shooter from Housemarque. Returnal is available for PS5“.

In our review of Returnal edited by Alessandro Baravalle we read: “Returnal is the great test of maturity of Housemarque, a software house that has definitely made the leap in category and that has done so with a concept that has little or nothing to do with today’s blockbusters. “It’s not a game for everyone” is a phrase that is too empty and overused but in this case we have to use it at least once, give it to us“.

Returnal is available for PS5.

Source: YouTube.