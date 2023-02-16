On launch day, Returnal recorded a peak of 5,700 contemporary players on Steam, according to data collected by SteamDB. This is a decidedly slow start compared to other titles launched by PlayStation on the platform.

For instance, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, notoriously bad on PC, peaked at 10,851 players at launch, Days Gone hit 27,450 players, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition hit 56,557 players, and God of War hit 73,529 players. . Only Sackboy: The Great Adventure did worse than Returnal, peaking at under a thousand concurrent players.

The data of the current players is also interesting: Returnal has 2,554, Horizon Zero Dawn 1,953, Days Gone 2,126 and God of War 2,205, i.e. the Housemarque title appears in line with the others, although it has only been available for a few hours.

It should be emphasized that Sony has made a marketing very little for the arrival of Returnal on PC, so much so that some did not even remember that it would be released yesterday. Paradoxically, she was more committed to promoting the release of The Last of Us Part I, which will arrive at the end of March.

