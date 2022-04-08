Ilari Kuittinen – managing director of Housemarque – explained that his hope is that Returnal can find a new audience thanks to PS Plus. The information was given during the evening of the BAFTA 2022, during which the game was awarded as Game of the Year.

Kuittinen said that “as you know, it’s been a while since publication. And we know that people who sign up play a lot.” The director hopes PlayStation players “dare to try” Returnal. “There are no secret costs, if you like it, it’s easy to dive into the game. Sony makes wise decisions, such as funding this game. They started funding this game five years ago, they took a risk.”

With regard to the type of flu that Returnal had on Housemarque’s DNA, lead designer Henri Mustonen said: “Gameplay always comes first. So we always want gameplay and attention to game systems to be at the fore. Obviously, we want the two sides. they merge more and more going forward “.

Returnal

He added that Returnal he made “huge leaps” to “make it.” [la narrazione] a central part of the experience. ”Narrative designer Eevi Korhonen also spoke about the importance of the story in the game and how it could affect the future of the team.

“We definitely want to keep doing more, I think we’ve accomplished something truly unique and exciting with Returnal. But we still think there’s a lot more to explore,” he said. “I’m excited to see what we can do and what others could do with this kind of storytelling that’s not that linear, that isn’t that driven.”

