Returnal feu the game in charge of opening the expected State of Play February 25, and although they had already revealed a trailer cinematic, they finally showed what the gameplay will be like.

This new title attracted a lot of attention from the first minute, since its mechanics look very similar to those of Doom, although narratively it is very close to Death stranding Y Hellblade.

If you want to see it for yourself, we leave you the trailer below for you to judge.

What is Returnal about?

Returnal will put us in the shoes of Selene, who is forced to land on a mysterious planet that hides many secrets and threats that will take her life more than once.

What is striking about this title is that, like Death stranding, death is a fundamental part of the narrative, and each time you are defeated the world will change to give you a different experience.

Returnal is a procedural game that mixes various styles, including game mechanics. shooter, hack and slash And till roguelike, but with more complex elements.

You will face powerful enemies.

Exploration will be an important part of the experience, since there is alien technology on the planet that will allow you to improve your weapons and skills.

Narratively we will have something very similar to Hellblade, as we will enter the mind of Selena to reconstruct their history through fragmented memories and flashbacks, courtesy of the environment.

You will enter the mind of Selena.

Returnal also promises to take advantage of the features of the PlayStation 5, providing near-instant charging, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, as well as 3D audio that you can enjoy with headphones.

This game will come to Playstation 5 next April 30, 2021, although you can already reserve it from the official console store for $ 69.99 dollars.

Do you think it will be as good as it promises?

