Announced i system requirements from the PC version Of Returnal, distributed over five distinct bands, categorized by resolution and framerate. The minimums are quite affordable, given that we are talking about an Intel Core i5-6400 with 4 cores at 2.7GHz or an AMD Ryzen 5 1500X with 4 cores at 3.5GHz as CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB of VRAM or an AMD Radeon RX 580 with 8GB of VRAM as regards the video card, all topped off with 16GB of RAM.

Of course, this way you will play well at 720p, while if you want to reach 1080p ei 4K things get more complicated and you get up to a GeForce RTX 3080 as GPU.

Minimum Requirements – 720p at 60fps, “Low” graphics settings

OS: Windows 10 64-bit+

CPU: Intel Core i5-6400 (4 cores 2.7GHz) AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 cores 3.5GHz)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

Memory: 16GB DDR4 RAM

Archive: 60 GB of free space

Note: The use of an SSD is recommended

Medium Requirements- 1080p at 60fps, “Medium” graphics settings

OS: Windows 10 64-bit+

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400(6 cores 2.8GHz) AMD Ryzen 5 2600X (6 cores 3.4GHz)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6GB)

Memory: 16GB DDR4 RAM

Archive: 60 GB of free space

SSDs

Recommended Requirements – 1080p at 60 fps, “High” graphics settings

OS: Windows 10 64-bit+

CPU: Intel i7-8700 (6 cores 3.7GHz) AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 cores 3.7GHz)

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8GB) AMD RX 6700 (10GB)

Memory: 16GB DDR4 RAM

Archive: 60 GB of free space

SSDs

Epic Requirements – 4K at 60fps, “Epic” graphics settings

OS: Windows 10 64-bit+

CPU: Intel i7-9700k (8 cores 3.7GHz) AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 cores 3.6GHz)

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB) AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB)

Memory: 32GB DDR4 RAM

Archive: 60 GB of free space

SSDs

Ray tracing requirements – 4K at 60fps, “Epic” graphics settings

OS: Windows 10 64-bit+

CPU: Intel i9-11900k (8 cores 3.5GHz) AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (12 cores 3.7GHz)

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (12GB) AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT (16GB)

Memory: 32GB DDR4 RAM

Archive: 60 GB of free space

SSDs

We read the exclusive features of the PC version:

Includes trophy support and a game progress tracker. Five graphics presets have also been added, as well as game performance metrics including: an FPS indicator, CPU and GPU usage, and a latency tracker. Dive into an exciting visual experience

The 16:10, Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9) views provide an enlarged field of view of Atropos. Extended panoramas add options for movies and user interface. All in 4K.1 On higher-end PCs, immerse yourself further in the game with ray-traced reflections and shadows, adding a new level of lighting options. All customizable thanks to cursors. Performance-enhancing technologies such as NVIDIA’s DLSS, NVIDIA NIS, and AMD’s FSR2 are also available.

Together with the system requirements, Sony has also announced the official release date of the PC version of Returnal: February 15, 2023.