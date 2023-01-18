Returnal finally has one release date precise regarding the new version pcset for February 15, 2023 and announced today with a trailer from Sony PlayStation which also illustrates the characteristics of this new edition.

We had already seen the release period announced during The Game Awards 2022, but in this case we have a precise date on Returnal in the PC version, which will also have peculiar characteristics compared to what was seen on PS5, thanks to the work carried out by Housemarque in collaboration with Climax Studios.

Previously, Returnal leveraged the ray tracing for the management of shadows in the game, but in this case reflections are also added, managed through this graphics technology as regards the PC version.

Added to this is also the support a Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSRthus allowing you to improve performance while maintaining optimal graphics quality by exploiting technologies enhanced by artificial intelligence through the GPUs of both companies.

Among other exclusive features of the PC version we find the new formats for widescreen such as 21:9 Ultrawide and 32:9 Super Ultrawide, which are likely to pair particularly well with Returnal’s distinctive graphical style and staging. From a sound point of view, this version also takes advantage of 3D audio but in this case through Dolby Atmos, in addition to the settings for 5.1 and 7.1 surround, all managed through audio ray tracing.

In addition to mouse and keyboard support, Returnal on PC still takes full advantage of the DualSense on Windows platform, with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. All, therefore, arriving on February 15, 2023.