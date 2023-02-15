Returnal And available from today in version pcas Sony also reminds us through the trailer with the press quotes, although these seem to be taken mainly from the reviews of the PS5 version.

As already reported last month, Returnal arrived today, February 15, 2023, also on PC after being launched last year on PS5 exclusively.

The trailer with the press quotes greets the new launch of the particular shooter with roguelike elements of Hosemarque showing something of the game and how it was very warmly received by the specialized magazines.

To learn more about the port in question, we refer you to our review of Returnal on PC, published in these minutes. In the article, Tommaso Pugliese substantially confirms the excellent evaluation also assigned to the PS5 version, with some specific insights regarding the PC version.

On the excellent basis represented by original gameplay and technical realization, the PC version of Returnal also adds new features and content that arrived after the launch on the console, as well as the possibility of achieving higher quality graphics thanks to the greater potential of PC hardware.

To all this is added a wide range of tools and options placed in the hands of the players, which make Returnal extremely scalable and therefore playable without too many problems on a wide range of different configurations, thanks to a good general optimization.