The database entry of Steam for what it almost certainly is Returnal from Sony has been updated again, fueling speculation that the Housemarque of 2021 may soon be revealed for the platform. The codename “Oregon” was discovered on SteamDB some time ago and although it is hidden, some strings on the SteamDB page make it clear that it is a port of Returnal on PC.

Now attentive users have noticed further updates to the list, with several quick changes being made over the span of a few days.

8 changes to the depot / app on 7/11 UTC

10 depot / app changes in the last 24 hours

6 changes to depot / app on 7/9 UTC

External_ship has received an update, the first time in 20 days

Steam Deck Controller Profile

While this doesn’t reveal anything about when the game is likely to be revealed, the frequency of updates to the app itself might suggest a short amount of time between announcement and launch. Not only that, but as we can see this time Steam Deck also appears, a sign that Returnal it could also arrive on Valve’s laptop.

In any case, these are just assumptions: we just have to wait for Housemarque and Sony to make a possible official announcement.

Source: PSU