Sony and Housemarque have released a new update for Returnal on pcwhich introduces some interesting changes for users on the Windows platform such as support for AMD FSR 2.1 and the ability to control the PSO cache.

It’s not a big patch, but these two introductions may be important for many PC game users. The introduction of support for AMD FSR 2.1 allows the use of the graphics technology in question for increase performance against the use of upscale through image AI, a solution now widely adopted by a large number of games with excellent results.

However, the possibility of managing the cache of the Pipeline State Object (PSO) through the graphical settings of Returnal is also interesting. This way, it can be “rebuilt” if necessary, which should correct any problems and improve the game’s performance.

In addition to these changes, there have been some adjustments related, in particular, to the Crimoson Wastes biome and the adjustment of some interruptions that could occur during some boss fights. You can find the full list of changes applied by the new patch at this address.

To find out more about this interesting port of the ex-exclusive PS5, we refer you to the review of Returnal on PC, a game that also seems to have failed to break through much on Steam, despite the excellent premises.