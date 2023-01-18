returnable is a videogame shooter in the third person, it came out as a PlayStation 5 exclusive in 2021, however, its release for PC has already been announced. The release date is scheduled for February 15, 2023.

The title of returnable it has very good reviews and a loyal horde of fans. And the new installment seems to be much more promising, in fact, it will bring very specific implementations for PC that will completely differentiate it from the previous PlayStation 5 outing.

Next we mention the most important changes returnable for PC:

What’s new in the master race

progress tracker

Five graphic settings presets

Performance metrics that would include FPS counter, GPU and CPU meter, as well as latency.

RT Reflexes —for greater contrast between the light of the bullets and the shadows of the stage—

New wide resolution formats—Ultrawide 21:9 and Super Ultrawide 32:9—

3D sound — Dolby Atmos, two 3D audio solutions or 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound.—

DualSense controller—full haptic feedback and adaptive trigger—

Control customization

You will also have support for:

NVIDIA DLSS

AMD FSR

NVIDIA NIS

Below are the requirements:

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS TO RETURNED

CPU: Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz) AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz)

RAM: 16GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

VRAM: 6GB

Space: 60 GB of available space

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS

CPU: Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz) AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz)

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super (8GB) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12GB)

VRAM: 8GB

Space: 60 GB of available space

prices of returnable for PS5 and PC

PS5 — 1799 MXN

PCs—$60

About the game

Follow the story of Selene, a well-known astronaut, who is trapped in a world that does not allow her to die., because every time it does, the journey restarts. Selene will have to survive this loop while she discovers mysteries about the planet that will help her get out of it.

