returnable is a videogame shooter in the third person, it came out as a PlayStation 5 exclusive in 2021, however, its release for PC has already been announced. The release date is scheduled for February 15, 2023.
The title of returnable it has very good reviews and a loyal horde of fans. And the new installment seems to be much more promising, in fact, it will bring very specific implementations for PC that will completely differentiate it from the previous PlayStation 5 outing.
Next we mention the most important changes returnable for PC:
- What’s new in the master race
- progress tracker
- Five graphic settings presets
- Performance metrics that would include FPS counter, GPU and CPU meter, as well as latency.
- RT Reflexes —for greater contrast between the light of the bullets and the shadows of the stage—
- New wide resolution formats—Ultrawide 21:9 and Super Ultrawide 32:9—
- 3D sound — Dolby Atmos, two 3D audio solutions or 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound.—
- DualSense controller—full haptic feedback and adaptive trigger—
- Control customization
You will also have support for:
- NVIDIA DLSS
- AMD FSR
- NVIDIA NIS
Below are the requirements:
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS TO RETURNED
- CPU: Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz) AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz)
- RAM: 16GB RAM
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)
- VRAM: 6GB
- Space: 60 GB of available space
RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS
- CPU: Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz) AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz)
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super (8GB) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12GB)
- VRAM: 8GB
- Space: 60 GB of available space
prices of returnable for PS5 and PC
- PS5 — 1799 MXN
- PCs—$60
About the game
Follow the story of Selene, a well-known astronaut, who is trapped in a world that does not allow her to die., because every time it does, the journey restarts. Selene will have to survive this loop while she discovers mysteries about the planet that will help her get out of it.
