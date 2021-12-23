2021 is about to end and several newspapers have compiled which were the best games of this year. Among these, in addition to us, we find the The Guardian who has published his very own Top 15.

The game of the year for the site is on its own Returnal, Housemarque’s exclusive PS5. Among the reasons for which it was chosen we read: “This creepy time-loop sci-fi game is one of the greatest and most darkly fascinating third-person shooters ever. Running, jumping, and shooting around his bleakly beautiful planet is so good that you don’t even mind starting over every time you get killed by one of its creepy alien lifeforms. It’s intimidating and time-consuming, but the rewards are great. A rare game that remains as smart and compelling as it first appears“.

They complete the podium Psychoanuts 2 of Double Fine which is in third place, e Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, another exclusive PlayStation 5 that instead takes third place.

Below you can take a look at the Top 15.

15 – Wildermyth

14 – Monster Hunter Rise

13 – Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

12 – The Artful Escape

11 – Resident Evil Village

10 – Halo infinite

9 – It Takes Two

8 – Overboard!

7 – Unpacking

6 – Forza Horizon 5

5 – Hitman 3

4 – Deathloop

3 – Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

2 – Psychonauts 2

1 – Returnal

Source: The Guardian