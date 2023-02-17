The version pc Of Returnal came under the magnifying glass of Digital Foundrywhich made an interesting video analysis in which the conversion made by Climax Studios is defined as really well done, but it could have been perfect.

In our Returnal review we mentioned some weird glitches in the game and one stuttering which occurs when using the highest settings, a phenomenon that Alex Battaglia confirmed in his article and in the video below.

Overall, the work done on the former PlayStation exclusive was widely praised by Digital Foundry’s editor, with a credit for the excellent internal benchmark and pre-shading features that often resolve within moments. going to avoid much worse inconveniences.

Of course, as mentioned, stuttering is still present in some cases, even during the simple exploration of the scenarios at speed, and seems to be linked to advanced effects, ray tracing in particular. However, the developers are aware of the issue and are working to resolve it as soon as possible.

Finally, there are the suggested settings, which are listed below: