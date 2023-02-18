Climax Studios and Housemarque have just released the first update for Returnal in PC version. The roguelite got an update from ben 1.3GB which deals with solving a variety of problems. Furthermore, it has already been confirmed that a patch is in development to fix the performance issues: for now there is no precise date for this new update.

But speaking oftoday’s update, the Returnal update fixes a rare issue where music would not play when entering a biome. Fixed bugs with certain Ultrawide monitors not being able to detect that the game was in full screen. In addition, an issue that caused Windows to incorrectly detect the resolution set by Windows when the game was launched for the first time has been fixed.

To all this we add one correction for grass loading distance in the Epic Particle setting. The Returnal benchmark has also been fixed and should now no longer round results incorrectly. Finally, there is a fix for logging in with PSN, where the session expired too quickly.

We then leave you with our review of the PC version of Returnal, in which we explained to you that “Returnal presents itself as an absolutely fascinating and convincing roguelike shooter experience also on PC, thanks to the presence of all the features added during the works on PS5, with more pumped-up effects on a visual level but also and above all with a wide range of adjustments (complete with an internal benchmark to test them from time to time) that allow you to scale the game on various configurations, as far as possible , and find the best compromise to face the lethal pitfalls of Atropos without dying from a sudden drop in frame rate.