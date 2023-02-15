There PC version Of Returnal is receiving excellent grades from critics, in line with those received by the PS5 version. According to what can be read, it is an excellent port, made with great professionalism and competence. Let’s see the list of votes:

Multiplayer.it – ​​85

GameSpew – 100

GamersRD – 100

God is a Geek – 95

Metro GameCentral – 90

Consolas hobbies – 89

Gaming Trend – 85

Vgames – 85

Vandal – 82

CGMagazine – 80

SECTOR.sk – 75

PC Gamers – 74

Dexerto – 60

The grades are usually very high. It should be noted that the 60 given by Dexerto seems very focused on the problems of the game on Steam Deck, where the experience is weak due to the graphical limitations.

In principle, almost all the reviews speak of a graphically better and better optimized version of the PS5 one.

In our review we wrote:

Returnal presents itself as an absolutely fascinating and convincing roguelike shooter experience also on PC, thanks to the presence of all the features added during construction on PS5, to more pumped-up effects on a visual level but also and above all to a wide range of adjustments (complete with an internal benchmark to test them from time to time) that allow you to scale the game on various configurations, as far as possible, and find the best compromise to face the lethal pitfalls of Atropos without dying from a sudden drop in frame rate.