Returnaltitle to date exclusively on Playstation 5will also come out on pc. The news was published with a short video during the The Game Awards 2022. Fast-paced roguelike shooter, Returnal puts the player in the shoes of Selene, crashed with her spaceship on an alien planet and trapped in an apparently infinite loop, which sees her reliving her adventure from the beginning every time she dies. Each time the story restarts, the world surrounding the protagonist and the objects that compose it vary in a way proceduralmaximizing the replayability component of the title, making it a truly intriguing product.