Returnal made its debut today on pc and ElAnalistaDeBits wasted no time, creating an interesting comparison videos with the original version of the game for PS5 but also testing it on Steam Deck to understand where it runs best.

As we were able to write in the review of Returnal for PC, on the Windows platform the roguelike shooter by Housemarque can count on higher values in terms of resolution, frame rate and effects, obviously provided you have a configuration capable of withstanding that load.

The analysis of the Spanish youtuber confirms everything, speaking of better textures, particles, post-processing effects, lights and shadows on PC. However, it is also pointed out that the authors recommended 32 GB of RAM to run Returnal at its maximum, probably to avoid crash phenomena. stuttering which some users are complaining about on Steam.

As we know, on PC the game can also count on a better implementation of the ray tracingwhich actually adds elements to the visual sector of the experience, and in general an excellent job has been done on the conversion front, handled in this case by Climax Studios.

On Steam Deckshowever, there seem to be several problems: the handheld produced by Valve can’t handle the graphics of Returnal and its performance has been judged insufficient, in particular due to noticeable drops in frame rates that occur during fights .