Returnal It debuted on April 30 with a fairly good reception from the specialized media, who together gave an average rating of 8.6.

As soon as this title of Housemarquand user reviews began to arrive, although many of them were simply part of the famous review bombing.

For some unknown reason, some users gave negative ratings without providing strong arguments, although they were soon overshadowed by positive reviews.

This title can be classified as a roguelike of high difficulty, which means that death is present at all times and will even help you discover more elements of the story.

Although this element of Returnal can make you feel tedious, many of the negative reviews that appeared on Metacritic were simply the work of trolls, and there is proof of it.

Out of a total of 1569 user reviews, 1101 are positive, 98 neutral, and 366 negative, although many of the latter have nonsensical arguments.

‘I have two problems with this game after finishing it. 1- Why is the protagonist so ugly? 2. Extremely boring / weird boss fights (almost like iphone game). The first thing should be obvious why is she so ugly? I don’t understand. When has a female character in movies been ugly? Do you want the game to triumph and have a sequel? Well, they should make an attractive lead character. ‘

This review of Returnal was posted by the user Goodgames99, who only has 10 reviews in his history, all with a score of zero, and with vague arguments.

As in this case, several profiles that negatively evaluated Returnal have similar characteristics, which suggests that they are simply trolls or bots.

The low-rated reviews were balanced by many more positive reviews, which put the game with an average user rating of 7.5 points.

Have you tried Returnal yet? Tell us what you think.

