Returnal returns to show itself with a videodedicated in this case to music update Ascension for Housemarque’s roguelike-style shooter.

Awarded Game of the Year at the 2022 BAFTAs, Returnal undoubtedly boasts one soundtrack extraordinary, capable of dynamically adapting to various situations: an aspect that in Ascension has been further enhanced.

The voice of Glen Andrew Brown, member of PlayStation Studios Creative Arts Music team, explains this in the movie, highlighting certain sequences and the system by which the musical accompaniment changes register.

Composed by Bobby Krlic, the music of Returnal and Ascension can be heard on all music streaming platforms: here are the link.