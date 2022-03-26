Returnal was a bolt from the blue last year, both for the video game industry and for Housemarquewho recently commented on the challenges surrounding the development of the PS5 exclusive game.

Director Harry Krueger compared the development of Returnal to the myth of Sisyphus stone (the one in which Sisyphus, for having deceived Thanato, was condemned to push a boulder up a mountain only so that it, irremediably, would return down, for eternity – ed).

The biggest challenge was to adapt to the new graphics engine: although theUnreal Engine 4 be accommodating, learning how to use it while building the game is quite a feat. The developers were learning as they made – a theme that “returns” in Returnal.

Moreover, this is the first 3D project of Housemarque, therefore learning to communicate and harmonize all the systems of which the game is composed for the first time has slowed down several development processes. “We were trying to make a three-dimensional game look as simple as a two-dimensional one: it would never happen.”, mentions Krueger. Part of that process was the shooting, a field where the director admits he didn’t get a full shot. In retrospect, there could have been a little more automatic aiming.

Other aspects that they would have liked to have included at launch were for example the in-game save, a feature that was much discussed at the release of the game, but also a photo mode and a multiplayer, both left as free updates – the update The Tower of Sisyphus in fact it also inserts the co-op mode.

Ultimately, Returnal’s development story is a happy ending: working with Sony has “gone very well”, to the point where the studio was directly acquired shortly after Returnal’s release, and sales have been quite satisfying.

Source: IGN