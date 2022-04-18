According to Harry Krueger, the experience of dying is often linked to the game’s narrative.

When we talk about difficulty in video games, many of us think of Soulsborne. Promoting the latest installment of From Software, Elden Ring, Miyazaki spoke of the importance of this aspect and its relationship with the open world, although many players have not hesitated to advance through the Middle Lands with the advice published by the distributor itself. Beyond this, the eternal debate on difficulty in video games also affects titles like Returnal, although its director has some very clear ideas about.

If you were able to beat a boss without any challenge, it almost feels like you’re creating dissonance.harry krugeras commented harry kruger in the talk of PS I Love You XOXO (via VGC), Returnal’s difficulty is closely tied to the narrative Housemarque is trying to express: “[Por ejemplo] the character, Celine, is talking about dying over and over again, and how these are insufferable odds, and she can’t go on, and there’s this descent into madness that happens purely because of the challenges you are facingand its challenges with those of the player in many aspects”.

“If you were able to get through a boss without any challenge, or just go from A to B to C through the narrative points, it almost feels as if you created a little dissonancecontinues Krueger. “The game is telling you that this is very challenging, and that you’re overcoming these obstacles but you wouldn’t have had to experience that friction. So there’s always a line to walk, but it’s something we’re going to keep in mind.”

Related to this, the director of Returnal does not rule out improving the accessibility of his game through other aspects: “I think we can always do more and we can always add more support to play in different ways and with different control methods. When we refer to the difficulty, I think it is a matter of what kind of experience you’re having with Returnal.”

Of course, many players have enjoyed Housemarque’s latest adventure, which is why it has won the GOTY at the 2022 Bafta Games Awards. In fact, in the Returnal analysis we highlight what hectic and defiant of his experience, so it was no surprise that we were hooked until the end of the adventure.

