Sony has released a new trailer from Returnal which lists the many awards won by the roguelike-style action shooter for PS5 developed by Housemarque.

Game of the Year 2021 for Develop: Brighton, Best Action Game at the Game Awards and Game of the Year also at BAFTA 2022, the exclusive PlayStation 5 seems to have convinced critics and audiences alike.

It is therefore no coincidence that Sony has included it in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games catalog, along with other titles of great depth and popularity, to push subscriptions to the service.

At the command of an astronaut who finds himself on a decidedly inhospitable alien planet, we will have to try in every way to escape the loop in which we are trapped, using all the resources at our disposal.