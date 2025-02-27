Eighty years after the Yalta conference in which Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin distributed the spheres of influence once the defeat of Nazism was completed, now the analysts speak of a return to Yalta with Putin and Trump of protagonists to create a new world order based on the strength and values ​​of the ultra -right. Gaza, Greenland, Canada and Panama for you, Ukraine for me, their half -sister mineral resources as good brothers, and that in Finland, Poland and the Baltic countries defend Europe and manage them as they can.

Meanwhile, at the most prosaic level of football, the two best teams in Crimea, El Rubin de Yalta and Sebastopol, were absorbed by Russia in 2023 (nine years after the invasion) and play in their fourth category, despite the UEFA opposition, while the rest competes in a Crimean League recognized by European sports authorities as a “special case”. And in Ukraine many games are played on the very edge of war zones, players are called rows, the survival of clubs depends on the generosity of their patron (box office revenues, television rights and sponsorships are ridiculous) and neither the Shakhtar Donetsk nor the dynamo of Kyiv are this year among the best in Europe, a reflection of their poor finances.





The Yalta and the Sebastopol play in the fourth Russian division, and the rest of the teams in the premier of Crimea

Geopolitics affects football, and will do it even more if Trump and Putin distribute the world to their liking and change the names on the maps, and not only that of the Gulf of Mexico. It is not because they are a catastrophist, but when Warsaw Legia, FC Riga, Hjk Helsinki and Zalgiris Vilnius read the news and see what has happened with Sevastopol and Rubin Yalta, they start to tremble (in Canada it is different, because their ice hockey equipment, basketball and baseball Americans already before the country accepts Trump’s offer to become the 51st state).

Crimea, for football purposes, is a land of no one, with the Yalta and the Sevastopol in the fourth Russian division, but without permission to participate in the Cup or ascend of category, with two football federations and a premier League Crimean organized and financed by Moscow and whose champions would not have the right to participate in the competitions for very good that they were (which is not the case). The vast majority of players are from Russian ethnicity (the majority, although national and cultural identity issues are very complicated in the Peninsula), with the exception of a handful of Brazilians and Ukrainians. The stadiums are decrepits and the number of viewers around between three hundred and three thousand.





In geopolitics, Yalta is associated with the 1945 conference and the approval of Roosevelt to Stalin so that the nations of Eastern Eastern Border with Russia had regimes related to Moscow (shortly after the US president already died and his successor, Harry Truman, seemed to him that he had made too many concessions). In football, with the Rubin, created in 2009, who joined the Crimean Premier after the 2014 invasion and two years ago was absorbed by Russia against UEFA orders. In history, Sebastopol’s first siege was in 1854-1855, during the Crimean War, by British, French, Ottoman and Sardas troops, to neutralize the threat to the Mediterranean that constituted the Black Sea fleet, and the second, in World War II, when the axis forces threw twenty thousand tons of bombs and only left intact. In football, with Sebastopol, whose Ukrainian edition died in 2014, and the Russian was born. Geopolitics and sport. The ball also adapts to the new world order.

Andrí Shevchenko

From elite footballer to politician and president of the Ukrainian Federation

Andrí Shevchenko, former dynamo player of Kyiv, Milan and Chelsea, has been president of the Ukrainian federation for a year, and says that its main goal is to make the sport viable, given the precarious state of club finances such as Kolos Kovalivka or the Odesa Chornomorets. “Playing is already a success,” says the former international, who is campaigning to have a position in the UEFA Executive Committee (whether or will not be known in April). The Shakhtar Donetsk has more resources thanks to its owner, who has found money to sign the Brazilian promise Elías for 17 million euros.