Antonio Najarro and his company face their sixth production, in which they revisit their origins and find inspiration in the language of great ballets. This is how ‘Querencia’ was born, a piece of bolero times, flamenco rhythms and melodies by great composers such as Falla, Granados or Albéniz, but with a totally current vision and sounds, because Najarro commissioned the composition of original music for symphony orchestra.

Haunt Date

Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Place

Victor Villegas Auditorium, Murcia

Price

€35 and €45

It is a large format show, with 14 dancers on stage equally as men and women, which represents the “inclination or tendency of people to return to the place where they have grown up or are used to going”.