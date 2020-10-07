In the exhibition “After Babel, translate”, which she designed at the Mucem in Marseille, Barbara Cassin had a wall of barbarians erected. In the center, enthroned a painting by the American painter Mel Bochner where was written in color: “Blah Blah Blah”, the babble of barbarians, those we do not understand. She has the first name she chose, the third given by her parents, the one that looks like her. “Hellenist, I have always sided with the Barbarians, on the edges of Greek, on the edges of philosophy”, she writes in Happiness, his sweet tooth to death, an autobiography born from conversations with his eldest son, Victor. Because she believes in the power of the word, she started from heard sentences, from anecdotes which answer and unfold to trace the paths which lead from life to the concepts, to operate a return to the sources and to the flesh of the ideas. .

She met Lacan, and spoke a lot behind him. She taught French to psychotic adolescents and assisted in the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post-apartheid South Africa. Because she prefers the other to the similar to herself, the multiple to the unique, she has written in luminous letters on her academician’s sword “More than one language”, a sentence from Derrida. From her childhood in a small apartment on rue Pergolèse, in Paris, where her mother’s Hungarian family paraded, depending on financial vagaries, she remembered that anything was possible. His parents, a painter and a lawyer, Jews hidden in the Creuse during the Second World War, taught him the virtue of lies that save . “Me, marry a Jew?” Never ! “ Helene, her mother, responds to the Gestapo, which is looking for her husband, after the family has been denounced. To the true Truth, to the Universal one and capital letter which is “Always someone’s”, Barbara Cassin, ” late “ born after the War, always preferred the Greek pseudonym, the trinity “False-lie-fiction”. One day, when, as a little girl, she was watching her mother take her bath, her father entered the bathroom and articulated when he saw his wife’s naked body: “This is what has become of the love of my life. “ The sentence, cruel, remains engraved. “She did not die on the spot. That’s all. But I made sure that no one could tell me that, that no one had this type of relationship with me, of hold without anything beside, of absoluteness. “

She never did things in order, failed eight times the aggregation of philosophy and always refused to be locked up, by a standard or by a man. “Not that, not me”, she repeats. At 22, a year after the collective adventure of 68, she took part in the seminar held by Martin Heidegger in Le Thor, at René Char’s, and at the same time met the philosopher and the poet, the former Nazi and the resistance fighter. “René Char, it was Captain Alexandre and Hypnos Leaflets : the guarantor that Heidegger’s Nazism raised a question and not a ban. Nor do I believe today that it is wrong, morally-philosophically wrong, to read and work on Heidegger, but I believe that one can no longer do it without the certainty that there is in his thought and in his style. connaturality with Nazism. We no longer have the right to be innocent like I was is “, writes Barbara Cassin. While the philosophy of the time was predominantly Heideggerian, it will find the antidote in the study of the sophists and the pre-Socratics, the choice of philology in the footsteps of Jean Bollack and Heinz Wismann:“I relearned Greek as a language in which there were gaps and inventions. “

Placed under the sign of Ulysses polutropos, the man “with a thousand tricks” who cunning and finds a“Passage when there is none”, this remarkably written book ends in front of the sea and in the morning light. Barbara Cassin borrowed her title from a poem by Rimbaud, linking happiness and death in the same movement.