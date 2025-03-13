Disturbing and twisted. Thus, it hit its beginnings 14 years ago Black Mirrorthe anthological series with self -conscious episodes that has marked an era in science fiction And in the most murky stories related to the dangers of technologywhile exploring the weaknesses of human nature. And almost a decade and a half later, like the one who does not want the thing, Soon the seventh season will arrive on the Netflix platform.

There will be six episodes among which there will be a sequel to USS Callisterthe fourth episode inspired by the mythical Star Trekand with it they return Cristin Milioti Like Nanette Cole, Jimmi Simpson playing Walton and Billy Magnussen To Valdack, and leaving in the air if we will also see, in some way, its protagonist, Robert Daly, embodied by Jesse Plemons. So that, drinking from their own mythology, and the fashion of sequels, prequels and others, We will have another installment about the interactive video game programmerin the style of the books of Choose your own adventureof the controversial episode Bandersnatch of the fourth season, which also implies bringing back the characters played by Will Poulter and Assure Chaudhry.

The season will bring other well -known faces as Paul Giamatti, Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, Awkwafinay either Peter Capaldi (From the series Doctor Who). And how is the time to return to the darkest side of our mirror, Netflix has spread The first trailer of the new episodes to hook faithful and skeptics. Ready? Three, two, one … Action!

The half dozen new episodes will be available in the Netflix catalog, the home of the series since the third season, As of April 10at the doors of Holy Week and hoping to start overcoming the 11.3 million visualizations that he accumulated in its first four days The previous season released almost two years ago, in June 2023.

