While Patrick Nogueira was telling the Civil Guard investigators how he murdered his aunt Janaína, he was eating a hamburger. “I have met many murderers in my career, but this one seemed to neither feel nor suffer,” one of the agents present at the time of the arrest of this twenty-something who in 2017 killed and dismembered his uncles and their sons told the camera. four and one year old in a chalet in Pioz (Guadajara). The facts are known, Patrick’s conviction, his face has been seen and his WhatsApp messages have been read, in which he sardonically broadcast the crime. A new documentary series by Atresplayer Premium goes one step further and delves into all the readings that exist after an inexplicable event. Why did a boy who had everything decide to destroy an entire family? Who provided the definitive proof for his conviction? Could Patrick have been prevented from going this far?

“We believe it was a perfect story to explain many things: the challenges of the new crime, the debate on social networks, how young people understand empathy…”, summarizes Teresa Latorre, executive producer of Do not tell anybody, which premiered on May 28. As Latorre recalls, this was one of the first crimes broadcast almost up to the minute on WhatsApp. The condemned man told a friend through this courier service the details of his atrocity. Thanks in part to these messages, it was possible to prove that on August 16, 2017, the twenty-something man went to the chalet where his uncles Marcos and Janaína and his children Carolina and David lived and killed and dismembered everyone. He then put their bodies in bags, left them in the living room and went on with his life for a month. Until the smell alerted one of the urbanization guards and notified the Civil Guard, who found a living room infested with flies. The next day, Patrick got on a plane and returned to Brazil.

The chalet where the murders took place, in Guadalajara.

That exchange of messages was crucial to dismantle any defense of Nogueira. “And he came to the Civil Guard thanks to a woman, Jordana, who was very brave and whose role has never been told well,” stresses the executive producer. Jordana was part of the defendant’s group of friends but, unlike the rest of the gang members, she did not belong to a privileged class of Brazilian society. “I had those messages in my possession and I was suffering because of it. I decided to hand them over because, as my mother told me, you are not going to have second chances in this life”, she recounts in the documentary. Latorre assures that these conversations generated debate not only among the Civil Guard investigators, but also among the documentary team itself: “I think we all went to ask our children and nephews if they would show us the messages in which a friend of theirs say something like that.”

Pioz’s crime also speaks of inequality, of the privileges of the wealthy classes and how this overprotection of Patrick could have passed for an extreme personality that led to this fatality. “There was already something in his past that could give us the idea that he was a psychopath,” says his friend Marvin in the docuseries. It refers to an episode in Patrick’s adolescence in which he stabbed a teacher in the middle of class because, according to him, the teacher made fun of him and told him that he was gay. The boy’s family influences got him sentenced to a brief time in a juvenile center, but even the journey to the facilities was full of prerogatives that did not exist with other minors: he was able to go without handcuffs and with his father by his side. “He had the perfect life and this privilege may have masked the risk this kid was taking. He was a protected and especially careful boy, the youngest of the family, ”Latorre asserts.

The grandmother of the murderer of the Pioz crime and also of the victims, surrounded by two of her children, at her home in Brazil.

The story of the Pioz crime is also that of the collapse of a family. That of the nephew who kills his uncles and cousins. In this family portrait, Grandma María stands out above all, the architect of the recomposition of a clan stirred up by the worst of tragedies. Maria had four children and Patrick, the murderer, is the son of the eldest. When it was clear that he was the author of the events, his parents went to the grandmother’s house, devastated and decomposed. “I told them that what had happened could no longer be changed. We hugged and cried,” the woman recounts with enormous integrity. “The fact of returning to the story years later allows us to tell details that would have been impossible then. Now we have found a rebuilding family that has forgiven itself and is trying to get through this. The grandmother is the one who has filled up a family that broke down ”, points out Latorre.

A year of production in which the team has managed to speak to everyone involved in this case. From the urbanization guard, to almost the entire Nogueira family, including the murderer’s friends and, of course, the Civil Guard investigators. Those who managed to convince Patrick’s family, after days of harrowing negotiations, for the boy to return to Spain and turn himself in to stand trial. The agents tell how they had to put the avalanche of evidence against him on the table for one of the boy’s sisters, to make her see that she had no escape. On October 19, a month after the bodies were found, Patrick landed in Spain, well dressed, calm and cooperative. Minutes later he sat down at a table and began to eat a hamburger before recounting how he dismembered his relatives.

