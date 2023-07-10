Five years later, caving experts describe as miraculous the fact that 12 children and their coach were rescued alive from inside Tham Luang, a 10-kilometre long cave system, the fourth largest in Thailand, where they had trapped by the rapidly rising waters. A strong monsoon storm had caused several sections of the cave to flood, making it impossible for hikers to return to the surface.

For the next two weeks, the rescue received media attention when Stanton and Volanthen, two experienced British divers from the international contingent, located the children alive on a platform in one of the flooded galleries. Thai authorities considered delaying the evacuation until the monsoon ended, but CO2 levels were rising alarmingly in the enclosed space they shared. They soon considered the safest methods of transporting the boys, as well as managing their breathing underwater during the delicate operation.

Months later, it was discovered that, in order to face the underwater rescue, the divers had to sedate and tie each of the children, thus avoiding accidents and unforeseen events during the transfer back abroad. The irregular surface of the cave, which in its flooded part offered zero visibility and strong currents against it, had taken the life of Saman Kunam, a 38-year-old Thai diver, a few days before the end of the rescue.

The anniversary of the feat was marred in 2023 by the fateful loss of one of the protagonists of the story, whose body was found at his home in Leicestershire, United Kingdom. The 17-year-old striker, nicknamed ‘Dom’, had won a scholarship to the Brooke House Football Academy, a popular training center for young stars like Genk striker Kelvin John.

During his funeral in Thailand, ten soccer balls with messages of condolences from his former teammates floated in the Mekong River and at the Buddhist temple Wat Phra That Doi Wao, just 10 kilometers from the cave of 13 lives, students from his old school offered the shirt of the talented player of the ‘Wild Boars’.