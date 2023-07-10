Five years later, caving experts describe as miraculous the fact that 12 children and their coach were rescued alive from inside Tham Luang, a 10-kilometre long cave system, the fourth largest in Thailand, where they had trapped by the rapidly rising waters. A strong monsoon storm had caused several sections of the cave to flood, making it impossible for hikers to return to the surface.
A soccer team trapped for 18 days
Monsoon rains flooded the Tham Luang cave,
located in Chiand Rai province, north of Thailand.
12 boys and their coach were trapped while performing
an excursion, since the storm had blocked the way
towards the exit of the complex.
For the next two weeks, the rescue received media attention when Stanton and Volanthen, two experienced British divers from the international contingent, located the children alive on a platform in one of the flooded galleries. Thai authorities considered delaying the evacuation until the monsoon ended, but CO2 levels were rising alarmingly in the enclosed space they shared. They soon considered the safest methods of transporting the boys, as well as managing their breathing underwater during the delicate operation.
Camera 3:
basis of operation
Complex
of the cave
from Tham Luang
Initially it
I hoped to find
at this point to the group.
two british divers
they advanced a few meters
More until I find them.
bombs
extraction
of water
June 23
Boys
remain trapped
June 24
The authorities
start the search
June 25th
They are footprints
inside the cave
June 26th
pumps are installed
water extractors
June 27th
British Diving Experts
join the search
1st of July
rescue teams
reach ‘Pattaya Beach’
July 2nd
The twelve schoolchildren and their tutor
are found alive
July 6th
Rescuer dies
he was carrying supplies
Today a bronze statue
placed in the museum of the cave reminds
to Saman Kunan, the late Thai diver
during the rescue.
July 7th
The kids write
letters to relatives
The rescue mission begins
British divers Stanton and Volanthen found the children alive,
but they returned for supplies and wetsuits to plan
the salvage. On July 8, the authorities announced the start of the operation.
rescue. An international contingent made up of 18 divers entered
in the cave with the aim of returning accompanied by the minors.
18 divers were part of the team in the final rescue
A huge amount of water drained
Some 243 million liters of water were pumped out of the flooded cave
before the first six children were rescued on July 8. I would be
equivalent to placing on the pitch of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium
a pool 34 meters deep and a capacity
of 242,760 m3 of water.
Depth from the surface: between 800 and 1,000 meters
The Ocean Reef company sent children’s custom-made diving face masks from Italy
They were put on a neoprene suit to alleviate the low temperature of the water
Throughout the network of tunnels, every 25 meters, they placed bottles with a level of 80% pure oxygen.
Platform
where children
and his coach
got trapped
after the flood
Distance from the boys
to the entrance of the cave: 4 km
Note: The terrain shown
it is schematic and not to scale
In addition to avoiding narrow galleries and swimming with low visibility due to the turbidity of the water, the divers had to fight against the current before reaching several chambers free from the flood.
In each of the 13 underwater rescues carried out between July 8 and 10, more than five hours were invested to return to the entrance of the cave.
During the tour, the children were anesthetized with ketamine to facilitate their rescue and avoid possible panic attacks.
Some passage in the cave was about 70 centimeters wide and about 40 in height
flooded cave sections
140 m total underwater travel
Of the four kilometers they had to travel to the exit of the cave, 350 meters were in water, and 40% of them submerged
In the final section, each child was elevated through a system of pulleys.
Collapsible plastic military stretchers made it easy to move each person out of the water and into areas of rugged cavernous terrain.
The porosity of the limestone that makes up the mountain caused its internal network to be flooded in less than an hour
At the end of the operation, the main extraction pump located in chamber 3 burst, causing a significant rise in the water level in just a few minutes.
Cenital plane
of the tour
An international contingent of 10,000 volunteers from 100 different government agencies participated in the search and rescue efforts for the boys.
Now safe, the 13 rescued received medical assistance. They had lost an average of two kilos after spending 18 days inside the cave. Some of the children suffered from mild pneumonia and symptoms of hypothermia, but none of them had serious health problems.
Months later, it was discovered that, in order to face the underwater rescue, the divers had to sedate and tie each of the children, thus avoiding accidents and unforeseen events during the transfer back abroad. The irregular surface of the cave, which in its flooded part offered zero visibility and strong currents against it, had taken the life of Saman Kunam, a 38-year-old Thai diver, a few days before the end of the rescue.
The anniversary of the feat was marred in 2023 by the fateful loss of one of the protagonists of the story, whose body was found at his home in Leicestershire, United Kingdom. The 17-year-old striker, nicknamed ‘Dom’, had won a scholarship to the Brooke House Football Academy, a popular training center for young stars like Genk striker Kelvin John.
During his funeral in Thailand, ten soccer balls with messages of condolences from his former teammates floated in the Mekong River and at the Buddhist temple Wat Phra That Doi Wao, just 10 kilometers from the cave of 13 lives, students from his old school offered the shirt of the talented player of the ‘Wild Boars’.
Infographic and illustration:
Miguel Angel Fernandez
Editorial coordination:
Javier Silles
Coordination of specials:
Mariano Tovar
Web development and design:
Rodrigo Ludgero – Darío González
Sources consulted:
reuters – channelnewsasia.com – scmp.com – nytimes.com –
Thirteen Lessons that Saved Thirteen Lives: The Inside Story of the Thai Cave Rescue – lavanguardia.com – El País –
National Geographic Documentary Films – Google Earth – Sasidis Sasisakulporn/Netflix – De Warrenne Films – Getty and own elaboration.
