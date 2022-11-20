One of the groups of Muslims who participated in the parade of the medieval history of Lorca, yesterday, along Juan Carlos I avenue. / ANDRES RIBON / AGM

INMA RUIZ lorca Sunday, November 20, 2022, 08:05



The city revived yesterday one of the most exciting periods in its history, the Middle Ages, in which the three cultures: Muslim, Jewish and Christian coexisted in a hostile border territory. Cabilas, retinues and aljamas paraded proud and triumphant and the more than a thousand extras, including emirs, warlords, alcaides and nobles, wore rich brocaded fabrics and silks, shining boots and burnished swords. The singular staging of the San Clemente Federation, in which there was no shortage of colorful carriages, horses, dromedaries and geese, recreated the long period from the arrival of the first Muslim in the year 713, when the Tudmir pact was sealed, until the King Fernando El Católico terminated the integration of the Nasrid Kingdom to the Castilian Crown.

The parade of Lorca’s medieval history toured Avenida Juan Carlos I before thousands of spectators who did not want to miss the show, which began with a fire-runner. The Berberes de Campillo group led the parade representing Muslim domination and the beginning of the implantation of Islamic culture. The emir Abd Al Azid Ibn Musa symbolized the triumphant entry into the city in an elephant-shaped carriage, accompanied by his favorite wife, Egilona. This group was followed by the Muladíes of Lurka with the emir Daysam Ibn Ishaq and his favorite, Azhual, who paraded on a striking camel-shaped articulated float.

not to miss CiuFront

Open day at the Museum of Medieval History of Lorca, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

medieval market

Open morning and afternoon in Álamo, Santiago and Juan II streets, and in España and San Vicente squares.

Falconry

Flight exhibition of birds of prey in the parade ground of the Castle, in the morning, and guided tours.

The Knights of the Holy Sepulcher made their debut in the parade of the history of Lorca, evoking one of the first Christian incursions into the Muslim city of the 12th century. The 15 members of the group wore the cross of Godofredo embroidered on their suits and capes, which has a crossbar at the ends of each arm and four smaller crosses in the four corners. Almohades de Lurqa, Mudéjares de Lurqa and Benimerines recalled the Muslim rule in the city.

A 200 year old Torah



The representation of Jewish culture began with the Bene Alevi group, ruled by the character Izaque Jahení, Muslim tax collector, who carried a silver viaticum in his hand. The Bene Abendanno group was chaired by José Rufo, who served as mayor of the city, and Bene Aventuriel was led by the rabbi and Talmudist Rabbi Mosh Abenahayón. This group inaugurated a temple inspired by the second temple that was destroyed by Emperor Titus, which contained the seven-armed candelabrum or menorah and the Torah or sacred book made of leather, which is more than two centuries old and which It has been donated to the San Clemente Federation by the Jewish community of Malaga. It is the first time, since the expulsion of the Jews from Spain in 1492, that Lorca has a Torah and was exhibited with the cloak that has been made to measure in crimson, with embroidery inspired by the archaeological remains of the plasterwork of the synagogue. , which are preserved in the Archaeological Museum. The piece also contains elements that recall the figure of the sun and the shield of Lorca.

The retinue of the Infante Don Alfonso, who paraded accompanied by his wife, the Infanta Violante, represented the transition from Muslim domination to Christian protectorate. The crown that he wore is an exact replica of the one kept in the cathedral of Toledo. The Castilian nobility was also represented in the group of the Knights of Xiquena, made up of horsemen and Amazons, and the Knights of the Templar Order of San Juan, who wore their costumes for the first time. In the group of Knights and Ladies of the Catholic Monarchs, the royal image of Isabella I on her throne stood out.

The procession of San Clemente with the carving of the patron saint of the city closed the parade. He was escorted by the 23 members of the cardinal procession of the San Clemente Brotherhood, who brandished hatchets. Two singular pieces preceded the image: the replica of the rock crystal cross of Fernando El Católico from the 15th century, the original of which is kept in the church of San Mateo, and the papal crown or tiara of the sun, chiselled by hand on silver and white metals, bathed in gold, and semi-precious stones. Before the collection of the pattern in San Patricio, the group of Auroros de Lorca intervened in the Plaza de España.