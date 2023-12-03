American politics owes a lot to the world of entertainment. On Thursday night, half a thousand people gathered at a nightclub in Salt Lake City, the capital of Utah, to listen to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The controversial environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist, the third of eleven children of the late senator Bobby Kennedy set the Mormon State as his target to begin his path to the 2024 presidential race. Minutes before Kennedy took the microphone, Rufus McGee, a 41-year-old financier, opened a beer with the attitude of someone waiting to witness a spectacle that would cause a mixture of morbidity and fascination. “Some of his policies are far from reality. He seems to me like a guy who comes from outside the margins and who speaks without caring much about what people think of him,” says McGee.

McGee arrived at the Sky nightclub a political orphan. He is one of the millions of voters who don’t know who to support in what could be the second round between Joe Biden, 81, and Donald Trump, 77, in 2024. Both McGee and his girlfriend, Chris, a trains 45 years old, are registered as Republicans. It is the only way for their voice to be heard in Utah, a state that has voted solidly for moderate Republicans since 1985. The couple is certain: they will not vote for Trump. “There’s just no way,” says Christine, who describes herself as liberal.

Against this background, Kennedy, 69, has become attractive. He has the last name of one of America’s most prominent political dynasties. Family experts believe he does not represent the continuity of what the name symbolizes. A part of his family has turned their back on his aspirations. “He seems more interested in capturing votes from those who believe there was a conspiracy to assassinate John F. Kennedy than in following in the footsteps of President Kennedy and his own father… I can’t help but think that if JFK or his brother “If RFK were still alive, this candidacy would seem horrible to them and they would urge him to abandon the race,” Thomas Maier, author of The Kennedys: America’s Emerald Kings (2004). “Ironically, the only way he can help the Democratic Party this year, the organization that was a vehicle for his family’s success, is by taking votes away from Donald Trump from right-wing supporters addicted to conspiracy theories,” adds the author.

Amaryllis Fox, his campaign manager and daughter-in-law, claims that RFK Jr. leads in preferences among young people. He is especially strong in the segment that is between 18 and 34 years old, where he has 38% agree with a Quinnipiac poll. This poll ensures that Kennedy would have 22% if he enters the race as an independent candidate (Biden would have 39% and Trump 36%). According to Fox, a former CIA agent who published a book about his experience in 2019, her main attraction for this sector is her speech about the corrupt relationship between the State and corporations.

It’s not the only thing the audience has heard since Kennedy took the microphone. For 60 minutes, the presidential hopeful jumped from topic to topic with verbiage worthy of a podcasts not moderated. It began with the homeless crisis in San Francisco, with the litigation it has brought against Monsanto, with the crisis on the border with Mexico, with the 16,000 billion dollars wasted uselessly in the pandemic, with the greed of investment firms. BlackRock, Blacsktone and Vanguard and the abuse of dynamite in mining in West Virginia, among other topics. In the audience there were people with signs asking for “freedom for the middle class.” One shouted at him: “Give us back our country.”

Kennedy blasted issues that are attractive to the right and the left. To progressives he promised environmentalism. To conservatives, less regulation and the closure of government oversight agencies. Throughout his chaotic speech floated a nostalgia for the America that is gone, the one that helped forge “his uncle,” as he calls the one everyone knows as John F. Kennedy. “The American dream, the one you could achieve by working hard and playing by the rules, is a promise that can no longer be kept,” he said during his speech. “Faith in the United States has been lost,” he stated at another time.

“What are we going to do with it?” someone shouted from the second floor. Kennedy, who has been campaigning for six months, seems to focus more on the diagnosis than on the proposals. His team is determined to get it on the ballot in all 50 states of the country. This effort requires an investment of about 15 million dollars, explains Amaryllis Fox. That is why Utah was chosen as the starting point. The requirement to achieve this is one of the lowest. Kennedy must obtain 1,600 signatures from supporters by January 8. At Thursday’s event he got 600. In states like California, the challenge is much greater, since he will need at least 1% of the signatures of registered voters, a figure that is around 219,000 supports.

Vivian became a volunteer to collect signatures on Thursday. She is 32 years old and works at an online legal firm. She did not vote in 2020, as she lost faith in American politics when her favorite, progressive Senator Bernie Sanders, did not become the Democratic candidate. She also doesn’t plan to vote if Kennedy doesn’t make it to the ballot. “I’m not willing to choose between the lesser of two evils,” she says. That night she attended her first political rally and took a friend with her. Both were impressed by the variety of topics and how she stood up to giants like Monsanto and BlackRock. “I think he can defend us from everything they want to take from us,” she says.

Although there is optimism in RFK Jr.’s campaign, election experts remain skeptical. A renowned group of political scientists from the University of Virginia questions whether the independent will maintain his popularity once the election date approaches. “Third party candidates have more strength in the polls than in their performance. Voter antipathy toward the two leading candidates can artificially boost the numbers on paper,” writes Kyle Kondik. As examples he cites libertarian Gary Johnson and Jill Stein of the Green. In the polls leading up to the 2016 elections they had 9% and 3%, respectively. But they only received 3.3% and 1.1% of the votes. But Kondik issues a warning: “Kennedy’s true support will only be revealed very late in the campaign, which makes the polls very difficult to decipher.”

