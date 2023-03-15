Jeremy Irvine (War Horse) e Hannah Emily Anderson (Jigsaw) will star in Return to Silent Hillthe cinematic reboot of the Konami series which will start shooting next month in Germany and Eastern Europe.

As already known, the director will be there Christophe Gansformer author of the original cinematic Silent Hill.

The film was co-written by Gans himself with Sandra Vo-Anh, who collaborated with him on Beauty and the Beast, and William Josef Schneider. There history will be modeled on that of Silent Hill 2, probably the most loved and popular chapter of the video game series, as well as the most cited ever.

Return to Silent Hill will then tell the story of James (Irvine), a man destroyed after the separation from his true love (Anderson), who receives a mysterious letter asking him to return to Silent Hill to look for her. Arrived in the city, however, he finds a place transformed by an unknown evil. From here begins his descent into the abyss of madness, where he will meet familiar and new characters, questioning his own sanity. If the movie is going to follow the game’s story, you should pretty much know how it’s going to play out, although it’s not unlikely that changes will be made.