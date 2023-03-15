Jeremy Irvine, known for roles in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Treadstone and War Horse, has been cast as James in Return to Silent Hill.

The upcoming Silent Hill 2 film adaptation will follow James, a man described as being “broken after being separated from his one true love”.

As for James’ “true love”, she will be played by Hannah Emily Anderson. Anderson’s previous credits include The Purge, Jigsaw and X-Men: Dark Phoenix where she played Elaine Grey.

Return to Silent Hill teaser trailer.

While Anderson’s character has not been officially named, a leaked film synopsis earlier in the year stated James will return to Silent Hill looking for “his lost love Mary Crane” (in the game, James returns to Silent Hill in search of his wife Mary Shepherd -Sunderland, suggesting the characters may not be married in this adaptation).

Speaking on Irvine and Anderson’s casting, director Christophe Gans stated he is “delighted” to have them both on board, commenting on their “wonderful talents”

Meanwhile, producer Victor Hadida has promised Silent Hill 2’s “iconic monsters” will be gracing our screens on the film’s release, as well as some “new designs”.

“Christophe and I have been working closely with our partners at Konami, as they update the video game, to also create a version of Silent Hill for the theatrical audiences of today,” explained Hadida.

“We are confident that this new film and Konami’s updated game together will propel the franchise forward for years to come.”

Return to Silent Hill is written by Gans, along with Sandra Vo-Anh (Beauty and the Beast) and William Josef Schneide. Filming is due to begin next month in Germany and Eastern Europe.

In addition to this upcoming adaptation, there are also several Silent Hill games in the works, including the Silent Hill 2 Remake and Silent Hill f.