The book ‘Potxoka’ (Buru Lan), by Aritz Aramburu and with photographs by Javi Muñoz.

Surfing has a lot of connection with nature. So much so that it can even generate an illusory sensation of mastery. It occurs at that moment in which, already oriented towards the coast, the board waits for the wave, rises from the back and is propelled helped by the impulse of the arms. Then that kind of switch is activated —a physical and mental click at the same time— that indicates that there has been a connection between the athlete and the sea. The wave will be surfed. After a few moments of descent, the athlete will play Neptune for a few moments. He will negotiate with the water, which will allow him, on occasions, to overcome until he almost reaches the shore. Then the whole process will start again. And again. It will be an intimate and solitary experience. Unless there is nearby an eye with judgment and audacity to capture it.

The surfer Aritz Aranburu, European champion in 2007, and the photographer Javi Muñoz (who signs his photographs as Pacotwo) met on March 10, 2003. They met in Getaria, the Roka Puta car park, a location that, due to its characteristics, , generates one of the most attractive and respected waves in the world. They say the name was given by the surfers themselves. That meeting was the beginning of a relationship that was consolidated with getaways along the Basque coast and trips around the world. Those two decades of friendship are now consolidated in the book potxoka (Buru Lan), in which Aritz provides the texts and Pacotwo the images. Aritz says that what he likes most about Paco’s photos is that they are able to capture everything around the waves he surfs. He tells Pacotwo that Aritz’s determination and strength have helped him overcome some fears and become a better photographer.

The result is a book with a careful edition of the images that accompany the impressions, emotions and feelings of Aritz when contemplating them. From that first snapshot, in which a youthful smile appeared at the Nacional 634, to the final reflection in which Aritz realizes that today, in those images that he saw in the magazines that he bought and the posters that he hung in his room, he appears as the protagonist thanks to his friend. Some pages that collect his experience competing among the 44 best surfers in the world, the artisan and local work behind the manufacture of the boards he uses, a long collection of tubes and a permanent search for the sensations that being inside one generates. , the almost philosophical doubt of whether a little hotter water and full of people is better or cold water alone or with a friend. A confirmation —when looking back on these 20 years of friendship— that the road is still better than the home. Also in the sea.

