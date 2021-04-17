Puumala is a cottage paradise in South Savo, whose population multiplies in summer.
Two years ago, Puumala’s population forecast was one of the darkest in the country.
However, the coronavirus has changed everything.
The pandemic has brought new residents and entrepreneurs to Puumala. Actor Ville Haapasalo is one of them: When the virus took over the work, Haapasalo started baking Georgian bread and selling it at the local market. Now he is renovating an entire bakery.
Pauliina Grönholm HS, text
Sami Kero HS, pictures and videos
#Return #Puumala
