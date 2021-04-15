Worshipers returned to Sheikh Abu Bakr Mosque in Al-Ahsa Governorate, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, to perform their prayers in it after rehabilitating it as part of the development of historical mosques in the Kingdom.

The Abu Bakr Mosque is one of the oldest heritage buildings in the middle of the old Al-Kut neighborhood in Al-Hofuf, Al-Ahsa Governorate. The mosque is about 200 meters east of Al Kut cemetery, and about 390 meters southwest of Ibrahim Palace.

According to a report by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) today, Thursday, the Abu Bakr Mosque is distinguished by its unique architectural style, as it was built of mud, pebbles and date palm tree trunks.

After the introduction of the development and restoration work, the mosque has a capacity for 166 worshipers, and it consists of a house of prayer, a bar, a warehouse, a residence for the imam, a bedroom, a kitchen, toilets, a prayer room for women, toilets, ablution for men and women, a well and a fountain. The history of the construction of the Abu Bakr Mosque goes back more than 300 years, as Sheikh Ahmed Abu Ali sponsored its construction, and the school and ribat of Abu Bakr, located southwest of the mosque, was linked to it, which was considered a beacon for forensic science, as many students from the Gulf countries and India flocked to it. And Pakistan, and the mosque was built to make it easier for the residents of the neighborhood and to make it easier for students of knowledge who study at the school.

Sheikhs from the Abu Bakr family took turns to lead the mosque, including Sheikh bin Muhammad Omar al-Mulla, known as Abu Bakr al-Kabir, Sheikh Abdullah al-Mulla, known as Abu Bakr al-Saghir, and Sheikh Ahmed Abu Bakr al-Mulla, and after him his sons.