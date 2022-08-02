The Director General of Central Operations at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Dr. Ali Salem Al Tunaiji, announced the complete return of normal life and traffic to all roads in the areas affected by the exceptional weather condition in the country, thanks to the joint and complementary efforts of all the teams that worked day and night to achieve this. .

He confirmed that the affected roads were opened by 98%, while the number of communications that the operating rooms dealt with reached 30,318 communications, and 4,816 people participated in the evacuation and rescue operations, reinforced by 1,198 vehicles and patrols.

Al-Tunaiji added that “the departments of the Ministry of Interior and its specialized sectors, including rescue, ambulance, traffic and civil defense units, made double efforts, in coordination with the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, and strategic partners, in order to enhance security and protect individuals and property,” noting that response levels reached their peak with The competent authorities raised the highest levels of preparedness and preparedness.

He continued, “We witnessed (an epic of close cooperation) between governmental and private community institutions, with the participation of civilian volunteers, to reach the stage of stability.” Dust and water withdrawal, and transportation of medical personnel and personnel; This enabled them to carry out their duties, as well as the active participation of the Air Wing in the Ministry of Interior.

98% of the damaged roads were opened, and the operating rooms dealt with 30,000 reports.

4,816 people participated in the evacuation and rescue operations, reinforced by 1,198 vehicles and patrols.