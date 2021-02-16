Two Plains & a Fancy, by Whitney Horn and Lev Kalman. United States, 2018, 1:29 a.m.

Moribund since the 1970s, the western resuscitates from time to time in various and varied forms. Two Plains & a Fancy, by Whitney Horn and Lev Kalman, is on the minimalist and avant-garde side of the genre, not without a good dose of derision and distancing. On paper, there are all the usual elements: horses, Indians (well, Indian), cowboys and revolvers. But in reality, these elements appear only fleetingly and synthetically. The main thing consists of a stroll in the wild nature of a precious man (watercolorist, they say) and two young women who talk about everything and nothing while looking for hot springs to bathe. In passing, they meet a few people – including “visitors from the future” – which do not have a major impact on their journey. It’s a little “the precious ridiculous in the Far West ”, with a zest of quirk that keeps you awake and piques your curiosity. We can sometimes think of the films of Guy Maddin, the Canadian fond of silent cinema, as of those of the schoolboy surrealist Quentin Dupieux. In any case, the impression of imposture and of anything is constantly counterbalanced by one feature or another. In particular by the splendor of the wild decor captured on 16 mm film. Or through the introduction of somewhat surreal elements, such as ghost prostitutes appearing in superimposition when visiting a so-called abandoned brothel. It takes place in a total and charming casualness with regard to the supposedly reconstituted epoch, 1893, as the title benches insistently recall it. No glaring anachronisms, but, despite a certain effort on the costumes and accessories, no extremely obvious landmarks either of the time and of the characters – a gap that compensates for wacky signage written in felt-tip pen to designate certain places and objects . The story and the genre remain at most pretexts to give free rein to the rants and the freedom of the characters. Unbridled fantasy that does not exclude some serious scientific couplets. See the striking topo of the geologist of the trio – camped with brio by the Frenchwoman Laetitia Dosch – on the volcanic formation of the landscape. It is therefore a refined joke, not devoid of certain sensual daring – the bath of the naked geologist with her dressed companions; the surreptitious mating scenes under covers. Admittedly, it lacks a little narrative cohesion and breath, but this evanescence and this lightness allow us to renew the western by catapulting it light years away from the manly clichés attached to it. From time to time, it is not bad to take the opposite view of the habits and pre-established patterns, even to make fun of them gently. It is at this price that the cinema evolves and discovers unexplored shores.

Watch it on mubi.com in the original version but with English subtitles