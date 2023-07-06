Return to Monkey Island will be making its mobile and tablet debut on July 27.

Guybrush Threepwood’s latest outing will be available on the app store and Google playwith pre-registrations open now.

You can see a little trailer for Return to Monkey Island in the video below.

Return to Monkey Island | Coming to Mobile on July 27 | Pre-Register Now!Watch on YouTube

Return to Monkey Island released last year, with Monkey Island co-creator Ron Gilbert spearheading the project.

The creator teased the series’ return ahead of its official reveal on April Fools Day, when he released a blog post notifying fans of his intentions to make another game in the series. Of course, this being posted on 1st April, many surmised that this was all a playful ruse of Gilbert’s.

“For 18 years the Grumpy Gamer blog has been April Fools’ Day free because it’s a stupid tradition,” Gilbert wrote. “So, to mix things up a little I’m taking this opportunity to announce I’ve decided to make another Monkey Island.”

Return to Monkey Island introduced new characters to meet and islands to explore.

Gilbert was joined by fellow co-creator Dave Grossman and fan-favorite voice of Guybrush Threepwood Dominic Armato for Return to Monkey Island.

The game launched to acclaim last year across Switch and PC, before being made available on Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Our Donlan called Return to Monkey Island “a thing of immense charm. A thing of luxurious, quilted, velveteen nostalgia” in his Eurogamer review.

“Return to Monkey Island is deeply, deeply in love with the first Monkey Island, The Secret of Monkey Island. In love with it, in thrall to it, in step with its famous beats and itinerary,” he wrote.

“It deviates, sure, and adds its own glorious new additions to the series, including at least one great new character and a handful of glittering new islands, none of which I will spoil. But from the off it feels like a succession of cherished trinkets dropped into the kind of magical voodoo cooking pot that turns up so often in these games.

“A spell is being worked.”