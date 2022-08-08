Ron Gilbert announced that the LeChuck’s voice actor in Return to Monkey Island will be Jewss Harnell. The information was shared via Twitter, as you can see below. The game director also shared a short video that allows us to hear Harnell’s performance.

Jess Harnell is a more than prolific voice actor in television, film and videogame. In 1990 she voiced The Secret of Monkey Island, voicing Bill Fettuccino, Estervan and other characters. He has worked on various Star Wars games, on Kingdom Hearts and Kingdom Hearts 2 (Dr. Finkelstein and Prendo), various chapters of Ratchet & Clank (multiple characters) and various Crash Bandincoot games (multiple characters), just to name a few. famous among the many.

Within animation voiced various characters from beloved films, such as Monsters University, Wreck-It Ralph, Zootopia, Tom and Jerry, Transformer, Up, WALL-E, Ice Age and more.

Tell us, what do you think Jess Harnell as LeChuck’s voice actor in Return to Monkey Island?