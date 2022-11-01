Return to Monkey Island has a exit date official on PS5 and Xbox Series X | Sannounced with a trailer from Terrible Toybox and Devolver Digital: the game will be available starting November 8, also on Game Pass.

The news was actually anticipated by the Xbox Game Pass list of games at the beginning of November 2022, but some thought it could be an error. None of this: the new adventure of Ron Gilbert will really arrive in a few days on PlayStation and Xbox.

The fastest-selling game in the series, Return to Monkey Island marks a resounding return for a franchise that nostalgics of point and click adventures carry in the heart.

“It’s been many years since Guybrush Threepwood last faced his nemesis, the zombie pirate LeChuck, in a battle of wit and intellect,” reads the game’s official synopsis.

“Elaine Marley, his great love, no longer holds the role of governor, and Guybrush himself wanders adrift, dissatisfied with never having found the secret of Monkey Island.”

While waiting to be able to purchase the game or download it free of charge via Game Pass, check out our Return to Monkey Island review.