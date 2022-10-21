Return to Monkey Island from Ron Gilbert has been around for a while, picking up after the mysterious ending of Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge. It has received exceptional critical acclaim since launching last month for PC and Nintendo Switch, and according to a new tweet from publisher Devolver Digital, sales are good too.

According to Stan S. Stanman, Return to Monkey Island is the best-selling game in the series. Although sales figures have not been provided, it may be difficult to compare them to previous titles given the eras in which they were released. Still, that’s good news for developer Terrible Toybox.

Return to Monkey Island features Guybrush Threepwood as the protagonist, as players explore new islands and those known to fans to uncover the secret of Monkey Island. Below you can take a look at the celebratory tweet.

Return to Monkey Island released one month ago today and Stan is proud to announce that it’s the fastest selling game in the legendary series! pic.twitter.com/Kl8ZU15QYu – Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) October 19, 2022



Return to Monkey Island is available on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Source: Nintendo Life