Creator Ron Gilbert has released a new snippet of gameplay from his upcoming release, Return to Monkey Island.

Here, we get our first look at the dialogue options mechanic in-game (you can also see it on the Return to Monkey Island website when you chat to Stan), and meet the formidable Judge Plank.

Set sail for Mêlée in Return to Monkey Island.

The clip starts by showing hero Guybrush Threepwood making his way along a snow-ridden and far from tropical street. Those icicles look like they could do some serious damage, and I am getting goose pimples just writing about them.

Thankfully, though, Guybrush soon makes his way indoors where he comes face to face with Judge Plank. Well, perhaps not quite face to face. It’s a bench and floor situation. This is a courtroom, after all.

What then unfolds is a back and forth between our pirate hero and the long-faced judge, which includes some pretty frenzied gavel bashing. You can see it for yourself below.

We don’t yet have an exact date for Return to Monkey Island’s release, although it is still slated to be coming out some time this year. When it does launch, it will be coming to the Nintendo Switch as a console first.

It also appears that Return to Monkey Island will be the last game in the series.