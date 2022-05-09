When Return to Monkey Island was announced in April, a title that marked the return of the beloved graphic adventure series after thirteen years, fans went crazy. Yet, despite a little over a month having passed since then, things are different at the moment.

Many fans of this saga, in fact, have lashed out against the art style used by Ron Gilbert for this new chapter. Indeed, the change of course between the titles that made Monkey Island immortal and the latter is evident and raised more than one eyebrow.

Gilbert himself expressed himself on the affair who, from the pages of his blog, replied to the critics:

It is ironic that many of those who don’t want me to develop the game I wanted to develop are a good part of the Monkey Island fanbase. And that’s what makes me sad. The style we used for this new title will not be what you prefer or what you expected but it is what I wanted.

Very clear ideas for Ron Gilbert, who has silenced those who believe that the art style of Return to Monkey Island does not live up to its predecessors. Furthermore, ours wanted to break more than one lance in favor of Rex Crowle, the man who chose this style:

Rex is an amazing creative force, we have an amazing team of artists, animators, sound designers, animators, programmers and testers who are pouring their soul into this game and I believe it is beautiful to see, play and hear.

In short, for Ron Gilbert and the entire development team there is nothing wrong with this title. After all, just as it is right to criticize something, as long as it is constructive criticism, it is absolutely correct that the developers defend their creature with tooth and nail.