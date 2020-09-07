4 years after the weird election of Donald Trump to the presidency of america, we ponder the democratic destruction produced by Trumpism: the perverse cocktail of a populist and nationalist coverage promoted by an incompetent and authoritarian character who has managed to blur the road between fact. and the lie. There are 58 days left for the residents of america to determine on Tuesday, November 3, whether or not the Trump phenomenon has solely been a parenthesis, or the impostor president stays one other 4 years within the White Home.

Hold studying