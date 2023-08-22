Torija has remained attached to the Zaragoza highway. The silhouette of the castle appears as an invitation and, especially on weekends, from time to time a vehicle parks in the square. I observe what modern tourism is like, a couple with two children who run around nervously for a while until they pose for a quick photo and return to their gray Mercedes. Then another vehicle of the same brand parks, a more expensive model, from which an older couple gets out. She carries a reflex camera in her hand with which she focuses first on the square and then on the castle. Finally, she immortalizes the plaque where the history of the monument is explained and, just two minutes later, they leave with a good acceleration towards the next town. Postcard finders.

I wait for Jesús Campoamor, painter and close friend of Cela’s. Maybe the last one alive. He just had a pacemaker inserted a few days ago and, at ninety years old, he moves with the precision of a young man. You can see that there are people like that, inexhaustible. He recounts that he was at home one day when the president of the Provincial Council called him telling him that the writer, embarking on his second trip to La Alcarria at the hands of the defunct magazine Cambio 16, was interested in sleeping in Torija. And as he had, and has, a good house there, he asked if he would let him have a bed for the night.

– Don’t see, he appears in a Rolls Royce with the driver, that black woman dressed in white, and a cloud of journalists. The mess they made me, the whole house full, a guy lying on the bed where I was going to sleep and the next morning they were chasing me, wanting to know if Camilo had fucked the black girl. Oteliña called her and she was very tall, dressed in white. Although her real name was Vivian Gordon and she studied at Stanford.

We take a brief walk through the museum that the book was made in the castle. As far as we know there is no other with the same leitmotif and in which, by the way, you cannot buy any copy of El viaje a la Alcarria. The idea of ​​dedicating this space to him came from Manu Leguineche and the necessary help from the poet Francisco García Marquina.

– Manu spoke with the president of the Provincial Council and I with Camilo and he told me that if it was up to us to go ahead. He gave us many books, editions in different languages. And then we went looking through the towns for photos and elements of those that appear in the narration. We were also able to make copies of Karl Wlasak’s negatives.

Jesús Campoamor, Cela’s friend, with Rufino



Txema Rodriguez







Because the novelist did parts of the first path in the company of an Austrian photographer and his girlfriend, Conchita Stichaner. The images illustrated some editions of the work, in which, by the way, there is no reference to his companions. We keep seeing memories, the friar chair, the sign of the El Rata jugglerry, remnants of a past time that Jesus travels jumping through time and through words. A first edition of the book appears in a corner of his memory, dedicated to Countess Margarita de Pedroso y Sturdza, Juan Ramón Jiménez’s platonic love, who was a bit of a rascal, he points out. She lived in the house in Brihuega that the reporter Leguineche would eventually buy. Jesús says that he gets along better with writers and a while later, when we have already traveled the short walk from the castle to his house, sitting on a sofa and he with his cat Rufino in his arms, he reviews so many nights in the living room full of memories. , paintings, drawings, books and furniture. Even the invitations for the Nobel Prize delivery gala to Cela look framed in a corner.

– Some relative of his was upset because he took us to Stockholm, but we were his friends.

– He was a bit abrupt, I don’t know if that’s the word.

– Well, privately he was charming but he had that peculiar character. He made Marquina and me drink wine. Normally we drank a San Francisco and he defended that it was a fag drink. He had those things, one day when we were leaving a restaurant he gave a thousand pesetas to a poor man and told him take it, so you’ll be punished. Or he would take us to some town where they would put a street and he would introduce me as Don Sixto García, Vice President of the Provincial Council.

In this house the Nobel Prize winner found refuge in his first love affairs with Marina Castaño and, with him, many other friends who filled the room in endless evenings. From Paco Threshold to Leopoldo Calvo Sotelo, from Cuca García Vinuesa to Paloma García Borrero. Jesús and his wife, Delia, shared the years of splendor and glory of Camilo, who took them everywhere as long as they were well dressed, who took his naps for an hour and a half and was enthralled listening to the stories of Leguineche or dressed up. , with a towel and his long underpants, to interpret with Marina the operetta of Genoveva de Brabante. After one of these performances, the sculptor Otero Besteiro, another of the house’s regulars, suffered a heart failure that Cela attributed to his comedic skills. He would say “Oh, I’ve killed Oterito.”

Jesus shows me the house in detail. Photos, books, a selection of his paintings on display on the ground floor, landscapes of the Alcarria plains. She caresses the cap that she gave Manu, which the journalist always wore and now he uses to protect his skull. Delia brings out cheese and chorizo ​​while we talk about trivia and pets. In the garden the hum of the motors of the road is heard, progress lurks a few meters away. But I’ll talk about that another time.

Before leaving Torija I take a walk through its streets. In front of the pillory, adorned with human and lion heads, I have a coffee in the bar and I go to look at the facade of the flour factory. Later, when crossing the street in the opposite direction, towards Zaragoza, I meet Carmen. Actually she is there and I walk through the door. I ask her if she met Cela, which is a way like any other to start a conversation, and she answers that she sounds familiar but no. What he remembers most from that time is a fiesta of Carmen, the day of his saint’s day, in which he found an object that looked like a colored boat and it turned out to be a war grenade that exploded in his hand. That they had to sew her up as best they could without counting without anesthesia. She remembers that pain in great detail and with it in her retina she leaves this town, thinking of that little girl from decades ago who played in that rough and dry landscape.



Carmen



TR







A weekend in a place near Madrid entails difficulties to find a table and food. I land at the gas station in the polygon, which has a restaurant. I am amazed by the Babel tower of the place, dozens of truckers whose rolling fortresses rest parked in a Cartesian formation as a prelude to a horizon of industrial warehouses. Where there was wheat, rectangular walls of bland concrete rise up, inside which the heart of what is now called logistics beats. Every time someone buys online here a flashing light comes on.