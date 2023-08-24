In the morning, on the way to Brihuega, I’m going to visit the famous tree that misled Cela. The splendid specimen of cedar from Lebanon (which the writer mistook for a Japanese pine) survives on the plain oblivious to time, next to the highway that was once a path and a poultry farm that occupies the space of the old Casa de don Luis, which is also confused with the palace of Ibarra, which was much further on. I would like to go closer to the tree, but a solid fence blocks the way and no one responds to my calls. It would have been interesting to touch its trunk. I sit with Mila on a big stone. She looks curiously at the cultivated land that surrounds us and, from time to time, she locates some remains. A piece of horseshoe, a nail. Things like that. How much did the writer’s fault lie in the Michelin map? And not only his, trivial after all, but other more serious ones, such as those of the battle of Guadalajara, in March 1937, Italians against Italians, when the fascists of General Roatta’s Corpo Truppe Volontarie, with the same plane in the hands, they believed that Torija and Brihuega were located on the same plain and at a similar height. When they realized that they had entered a hole, it was too late and there they were massacred by the Garibaldi Battalion of the XII International Brigade. There were nine hours of battle and not a fascist was left alive.

The famous cedar of Lebanon in the area



Txema Rodriguez







– You see, how to trust the maps. Mila sentence.

She has to go to work, she warns me, so I return her to Torija, with the promise of keeping in touch, and I retrace my steps towards Brihuega. I will never get to this pass because a few kilometers further on, to the right, I turn off the path towards Fuentes de la Alcarria, a small place at the bend in the path with views of the peaceful beauty of the valley where the river Ungría is born. Someone told me, or I read it, that one of the daughters of Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente, Leticia, had settled there, dedicated to growing flowers. Walking the streets of Fuentes, which has less than twenty inhabitants, I come across a young woman who has just gotten out of the car with two boxer dogs. One, curious, comes to see what I smell. The other keeps his distance. We introduce ourselves. Her name is Alba, she is a painter and she is very skinny, she suffers from anorexia nervosa and she talks about it naturally. She invites me to enter her house, which belonged to her grandfather, Juan Santos, a transporter.

– With the war he came to live here, he was always around these lands, even when he was old, in the winery they would stay to play mus. he says he.

She is an affable and sweet woman. She makes me some tea while I browse. The whole house is full of paintings for an exhibition in a room of the Diputación de Guadalajara. The characteristic smell of the pigments fills the rooms. Her works are made with the remains of found objects, she even likes to test chemical reactions between different materials, talk about the passage of time, about the ephemeral nature of our existence. We look out onto the terrace and its magnetic views. Later, while I try to have tea with a dog lying on my body, she tells me about her father, who was a falconer with Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente, and about when they used to hunt with falcons in this valley. I have to continue on my way and we say goodbye with a long hug. You don’t find many people like her, so open to beauty and the pain it causes.

After a while all the magic is broken. I am in a restaurant in Brihuega full of human beings. On weekends everything gets like this, apparently. A waitress passes me by with a plate containing half a cow, I order something from the menu and they give me some elastic squid and some potatoes that do synchronized swimming in a tomato sauce. Before I go out I wash my hands. Next to me there is a man taking a piss who is talking to another man who is leaning out the door.

I have a brushcutter in the garage.

– Not going?

– Yes it goes, but it stops.

I leave walking close to the wall, oblivious to the tourist charms, looking for an impossible shadow on the steep path that leads me to a ledge where the youth go to drink when evening falls. There are even a couple of old sofas with views of the valley, the bullring and the new cemetery. Two men on a bench are drinking like there’s no future, and apparently they’ve been doing it for a long time. They are Hondurans, Esteban and David are called, construction workers. I don’t understand much of what they are saying because they speak fast and in fits and starts. One says that when he can he wants to return to his country and the other that he doesn’t. They offer me white wine and beer, but I continue on my way, good luck.

– Goodbye, Txema! says Esteban.

– Txema Guevara! David yells at me.



Esteban and David, in their bottledrome with views of Brihuega



Txema Rodriguez







Still with a smile on my lips, I pass by Manu Leguineche’s old house and say hello to its Japanese-style façade and then I approach the cemetery, full of broken tombstones. On the way out I meet Antonio, who left Zaorejas for the capital in search of a better life and ended up buying a small house in Brihuega. He says that until he was in the military his life was goats and fields, then thirty-five years in a fiberglass factory. He offers me a cigarette and I say no, it’s been a while since I last smoked.

– I’ve gotten rid of all but this, I’m not going to walk because I hit tobacco a lot, I don’t know what they’ve put into this bastard so I can’t quit.