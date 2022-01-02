The special twentieth anniversary of the Harry Potter saga brought us the meeting of our favorite characters played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, along with more than a dozen members of the original cast of the films. And with them the directors of all the films: Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates, and the producer David Heyman, that tell us the secrets of the film’s recordings.

The meeting has created so much excitement that it is impossible not to think about each of the absences. The death of the actors Alan Rickman (Severus Snape), Richard Harris (Dumbledore I), John hurt (Ollivander), Helen McCrory (Narcissa Malfoy), Richard Griffiths (Uncle Vernon Dursley) and so many others have been honored in one of the most emotional moments in Back to Hogwarts.

On the other hand, the absence of other dear characters was felt who were not seen because they had not received the invitation to the magic school or for personal reasons. These are the most notorious absences, the ones we have missed the most.

Michael Gambon (Dumbledore II)

Dumbledore has been a constant presence in the Return to Hogwarts. The second actor to wear the robe of the beloved headmaster of the College of Witchcraft and Wizardry and Harry’s mentor has not been able to attend the meeting.

His absence is due to the fact that, at 81, Michael Gambon is currently in a delicate moment, suffering from memory loss, and it is understandable that he was unable to attend the meeting.

Maggie Smith (Minerva McGonagall)

Maggie Smith, the iconic Minerva McGonagall actress, is one of the most beloved adult characters who accompanied Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint throughout all of the films and one of the most notorious absences.

It is possible that it was Smith herself who rejected her participation in the program. When Maggie Smith started movies, she was already a veteran actress with a wide career, especially in theater, which for her is the most important part of her job. On one occasion she even said that no matter how grateful she was to Downton Abbey and Harry Potter Those projects are far from being the most satisfying of his career.

Julie Walters (Molly Weasley)

The Weasleys have been very well represented at this meeting. On the one hand, Mark Williams has told us some of the secrets of the Weasley family home; on the other, twins James and Oliver Phelps have brought us back to some of the funniest movie moments at Hogwarts. But there still should have been room for Julie Walters (Molly Weasley), Harry’s foster mother and the woman who beat Bellatrix Lestrange.

It is not clear why her absence is due or if it was her decision or the studio’s decision, but it is believed that Walters could have rejected the invitation to Hogwarts because she has been away from acting since 2020. Walters made the decision after she was diagnosed with bowel cancer, which later went into remission, but has led her to want to stay away from camera stress for a while.

David Thewlis (Remus Lupine)

One of the most surprising things about Return to hogwarts It has been the underrepresentation of the teachers and the absence of David Thewlis has been one of the most notable. It is true that Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) brings to the present, with much more weight, Harry’s past and his relationship with his parents’ friends, but the character of Thewlis is another of the most beloved and could have contributed that extra of how the Hogwarts classes were on set. The reasons for his absence are unknown.

Robert Pattison (Cedric Diggory)

While Robert Pattinson wasn’t a regular in the movies, Cedric Diggory was one of the best additions to Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. and Voldemort’s first victim. His death marked a before and after at Hogwarts and launched the career of its star.

Pattinson may not have wanted to return to the twilight early years of his career, from which it has cost him so much to separate, or it may be that in the Wizarding World they have not wanted to recover the only rival in popularity that Harry has had.